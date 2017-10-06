Young says it’s time to act on Iowa’s ObamaCare waiver

Republican Congressman David Young is calling on the Trump Administration to provide Iowa with a quick answer on a proposed fix for the state’s individual insurance market.

The state insurance commissioner has come up with a “stop gap” measure he believes will help up to 72,000 Iowans buy individual policies for 2018, but The Washington Post is reporting President Trump has directed federal officials to reject Iowa’s waiver request.

During taping of the “Iowa Press” program that airs tonight on IPTV, Young said he hopes the administration will approve the plan.

“It’s been a slow walk and it’s time to speed up. I hope it’s not been undermined,” Young said. “It’s time to act because people are suffering. Where do the 72,000 in Iowa go if they don’t have access to the individual insurance market?”

Young said the Trump administration needs to give Iowa officials “certain flexibilities and some autonomy” or else the individual insurance market will collapse.

“Both sides of the aisle have come down to the conclusion that the current law is not stabilized and it’s not working,” Young said. “…If the administration is balking on this for political expediency, I don’t think that’s right.”

A spokeswoman for Governor Kim Reynolds said last night that the state has had no signal from the White House or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid that the state’s ObamaCare waiver request will be rejected.

Young, who intends to seek reelection in 2018, today said “there’s only so much he can control” and Young dismissed the idea that Trump’s actions on this and other issues will be a liability on the campaign trail.

“When it comes to his policies, I take a look at them and I look at the third district. There are some things I agree with. Some things I disagree with,” Young said. “The president is the president. He’ll be responsible for himself, but he’s not my boss. I don’t answer to him. I don’t answer to Paul Ryan or the house majority leader or Mitch McConnell in the senate. I answer to the people of the third district.”

Seven Democrats have been campaigning in southwest Iowa’s third congressional district for the chance to face Young in next year’s General Election.