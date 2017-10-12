Former Westfield city clerk arrested on theft charge

The former city clerk of Westfield has been arrested for allegedly stealing funds intended for a city park project.

Angela Lynn Sorensen is charged with second-degree theft. Plymouth County Court documents allege that Sorensen stole $8,972 from funds intended for Westfield’s city park and T-ball complex.

Sorensen left her position as city clerk several weeks ago. She was arrested in Le Mars Wednesday and booked into the Plymouth County Jail on a $5,000 bond. She was released on her own signature.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)