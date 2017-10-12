Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / Red Oak man charged in fatal shooting

Red Oak man charged in fatal shooting

By

Kevin Staley

Police in the southwest Iowa town of Red Oak have released more information about a homicide investigation.

A man found dead from a gunshot wound has been identified as 27-year-old Devin Alexander Davis of Villisca. His body was found in a street in Red Oak around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Several hours later, police arrested 39-year-old Kevin Duane Staley of Red Oak. He’s currently charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after the two men were involved in some sort of “confrontation.”

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page