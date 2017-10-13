Radio Iowa

Funeral Saturday for Sutherland woman killed in mass shooting

A northwest Iowa woman who was a victim of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on October 1st will be laid to rest Saturday.

The funeral for 33-year old Carly Kreibaum of Sutherland will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 at the R.L. Johannsen Center in Sutherland, with burial at Waterman Cemetery in Sutherland. Visitation with the family will be held today from 4:00 until 8:00 pm, also at the R.L. Johannsen Center.

Kreibaum leaves behind a husband and two young children. A fundraising dinner for the Kreibaum family will be held Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Johannsen Center in Sutherland. In addition, Security State Bank in Sutherland has opened an account for donations to the family.

(Reporting by Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)


