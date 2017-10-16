Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/16/17

Class 4A

1. Iowa City West (8-0), LW #2 @ Ottumwa

2. Dowling Catholic (7-1), LW #1 vs Ames

3. WDM Valley (7-1), LW #3 @ Marshalltown

4. Bettendorf (7-1), LW #4 @ Davenport Central

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-1), LW #5 vs CR Kennedy

6. Johnston (7-1), LW #6 @ Sioux City East

7. Cedar Falls (7-1), LW #7 vs Waterloo East

8. North Scott (7-1), LW #9 vs Davenport West

9. S.E. Polk (5-3), LW #10 @ Fort Dodge

10.Ankeny Centennial (6-2), LW (X) vs Sioux City West

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0), LW #1 vs South Tama

2. Solon (8-0), LW #2 vs Fairfield

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-0), LW #3 vs Storm Lake

4. Dallas Center-Grimes (8-0), LW #4 @ Gilbert

5. Pella (7-1), LW #5 vs Nevada

6. Harlan (7-1), LW #6 @ Atlantic

7. Webster City (7-1), LW #8 @ Boone

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-1), LW #9 @ Charles City

9. Davenport Assumption (6-2), LW #10 vs Marion (Thur)

10.Carlisle (7-1), LW (X) vs Norwalk

Class 2A

1. Cascade (8-0), LW #1 vs #9 Union

2. Mount Vernon (7-1), LW #2 vs #6 Williamsburg

3. Waukon (7-1), LW #3 vs North Fayette Valley

4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-1), LW #4 vs Central Lyon/GLR

5. Clear Lake (7-1), LW #5 vs New Hampton

6. Williamsburg (7-1), LW #6 @ #2 Mount Vernon

7. South Central Calhoun (7-1), LW #8 vs East Sac County

8. PCM (Monroe) (7-1), LW #9 @ Clarke (Osceola)

9. Union (LaPorte City), LW #10 @ #1 Cascade

10.Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1), LW (X) vs Saydel

Class 1A

1. West Lyon (8-0), LW #1 @ Emmetsburg

2. Pella Christian (8-0), LW #2 @ Woodward-Granger

3. Van Meter (8-0), LW #3 vs Madrid

4. Iowa City Regina (6-2), LW #4 @ Louisa-Muscatine

5. AHSTW (Avoca) (8-0), LW #5 @ Missouri Valley

6. West Branch (8-0), LW #6 @ Clayton Ridge

7. Western Christian (Hull) (6-2), LW #8 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan

8. Bellevue (7-1), LW #9 vs #10 Maquoketa Valley

9. Denver (7-1), LW #10 vs Central Springs

10.Maquoketa Valley (7-1), LW (X) @ #8 Bellevue

Class A

1. Lynnville-Sully (7-0), LW #1 @ Montezuma

2. West Sioux (8-0), LW #2 vs Akron-Westfield

3. Hudson (8-0), LW #3 @ Belle Plaine

4. Algona Garrigan (8-0), LW #4 vs Fort Dodge St. Edmond

5. Wapsie Valley (8-0), LW #5 vs North Linn

6. Saint Ansgar (8-0), LW #6 vs Rockford

7. Southwest Valley (8-0), LW #7 vs Riverside (Oakland)

8. Council Bluffs St. Albert (7-1), LW #8 @ Griswold

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1), LW #9 @ Calfax-Mingo

10.East Buchanan (7-1), LW #10 @ Starmont

8-Man

1. Don Bosco (8-0), LW #1 vs #5 Tripoli

2. Audubon (8-0), LW #2 vs AR-WE-VA

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0), LW #3 vs Clay Central-Everly

4. Sidney (8-0), LW #4 @ Clarinda Academy

5. Tripoli (8-0), LW #5 @ #1 Don Bosco

6. Newell-Fonda (7-1), LW #6 @ Collins-Maxwell

7. Riceville (7-1), LW #7 vs Dunkerton

8. Stanton (7-1), LW #8 vs Bedford

9. Baxter (7-1), LW #9 @ Easton Valley

10.Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire (5-2), LW #10 vs West Bend-Mallard