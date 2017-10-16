Thieves take drugs from Newton nursing home

Newton Police are investigating the armed robbery of a nursing home early Sunday morning.

Police Lieutenant Bill Henninger says they are looking for two people. He says they were called to Nelson Manor around 2:48 a.m. and were told that two men carrying handguns entered the facility and took medications before fleeing.

Lieutenant Henninger says the men were described as black wearing dark clothing, with bandannas covering their faces. He says they came in through the front door and were inside the nursing home for less than five minutes before they ran out.

No shots were fired. Henninger says officers are still attempting to verify the types and quantity of the medications stolen. They were taken from a location by the nursing home’s common area, and not from patient rooms. Henninger asks anyone with information related to the case to contact the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547 or Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362 — online at: jaspercrimestoppers.com

(By Randy Van, KCOB, Newton)