A former football player at the University of Northern Iowa has suffered an untimely death.

According to reports, former UNI football player Jaz Granderson was shot and killed in St. Louis early Monday morning.

Granderson was living in St. Louis where he was a high school football coach.

A motive behind the shooting hasn’t been released nor has any suspect information.

Granderson played for UNI from 2009 to 2011.

By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls