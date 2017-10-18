Documentary debuts about Kosovo & how Iowans helped it evolve

A documentary will premiere in Iowa this weekend that chronicles Kosovo’s endeavor to gain its independence as a sovereign nation — and the critical role Iowans played in helping it to happen.

The film called “With A Cup of Sugar” was directed by an Iowa native and took three years to produce.

Kim Heidemann, executive director of Iowa Sister States, says Iowans had a front-row seat at history being made in Kosovo.

“Everything is going right in this area and Iowans are having a lot to do with that,” Heidemann says. “These are the George Washingtons, the Thomas Jeffersons of Kosovo and they’re the ones that we’re working with. It was just an absolute one-off opportunity and that’s what this film talks about.”

Heidemann says Major General Tim Orr, the Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, was among the key players in the nation-building efforts in the southeastern European country.

“The Iowa National Guard became partners with the Kosovo security force in 2011,” Heidemann says. “Within just a few months, General Orr realized there needed to be a civilian partner for his security mission to be successful. Iowa Sister States became that civilian partner when Governor Branstad signed the sister state agreement and we have been working in tandem ever since.”

Heidemann is among a host of Iowans who are featured in the 90-minute documentary.

“There are several Iowans in this, from President Rob Denson, the DMACC president, former Governor Branstad, General Orr, Secretary of State Paul Pate,” Heidemann says. “There’s a guy from Muscatine who’s a farmer who lives in Kosovo, that’s profiled as well.”

The film was directed by Luke Harwath, a Holstein native and a Buena Vista University graduate. Heidemann recommends it to all Iowans of all ages.

“It’s actually really educational about a different part of the world, understanding some of the things they go through,” Heidemann says. “It’s a cool movie. It’s a really neat relationship to be a part of and Iowans should be very proud of it.”

“With a Cup of Sugar” will debut in Des Moines on Saturday, with more free screenings in: Fort Dodge on Sunday, Waterloo on October 23rd, Muscatine on October 26th and Sioux City on October 27th.