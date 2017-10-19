Parents charged in SE Iowa toddler’s death

Police in the southeast Iowa of Riverside have arrested the parents of a toddler who died nearly one year ago. Soon after Avery McCoy’s death in November 2016, the case was ruled a homicide.

Avery’s parents, 29-year-old Ambrashia Chrzan and 36-year-old Anthony McCoy, were taken into custody Thursday and charged with child endangerment resulting in death. If convicted of the charges, they could each face up to 50 years in prison.

An autopsy report cited malnourishment and neglect and showed the 17-month-old girl weighed just 11 pounds.