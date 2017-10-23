Body of presumed drowning victim recovered near Sioux City marina

For the second day in a row, a victim was recovered from the waters of the Missouri River in Sioux City on Sunday.

Sioux City Police were dispatched to the public boat ramp around 8:30 a.m. for a report of an individual acting in a bizarre manner.

Officers were unable to locate the man but at 10:00a.m. a person checking his boat at a private dock at the nearby marina heard a splash and found a male subject nearby in the water.

The boat owner tried to help the man in the water, but the victim went under and did not resurface.

Sioux City Police, Fire Rescue and volunteers of the Siouxland Dive Rescue team responded. Divers located and recovered the body of the man, who was later identified as 34-year-old Allen Clay of Sioux City.

The investigation of Clay’s death is continuing.

By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City