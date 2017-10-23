New president of ISU to be named later today

Iowa State University will have a new president by tonight.

Dale Whittaker, from the University of Central Florida, withdrew last week, so the state Board of Regents is interviewing the three remaining finalists today.

They are: Sonny Ramaswamy, who heads the National Institute of Food and Agriculture; Pamela Whitten, a senior vice president at the University of Georgia in Athens; and Wendy Wintersteen, the dean of ISU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

The regents will hold a livestream news conference tonight at 6 to introduce the new hire.

Iowa State’s previous president, Steven Leath, resigned to become president at Auburn.