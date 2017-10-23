State of Iowa withdraws ObamaCare waiver request (AUDIO)

Iowa officials have withdrawn the state’s request for a federal waiver to adjust the federal health care law rules and help as many as 72,000 Iowans buy individual insurance policies for 2018.

Governor Kim Reynolds today said the U.S. Treasury Department was “several weeks away” from calculating the state’s financial commitment to the plan, plus Reynolds said ObamaCare is too rigid and state officials, ultimately, lacked the flexibility to make any alternative work.

“We do have Medica as a fall back that will provide coverage in all 99 counties, but what we continue to see with ObamaCare is skyrocketing premiums and people can’t afford that,” Reynolds told reporters this afternoon.

AUDIO of news conference

State Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen estimates as many as 22,000 Iowans will find the premiums for individual health policies too expensive and will go without insurance next year.

“This is a national problem and congress needs to fix it,” Ommen said.

Forty percent of the counties in America will have just one insurance company offering individual policies in 2018. Reynolds contends “Iowa is the first state of many” that will face the collapse of its individual insurance market.

“One-size-fits-all is not the answer,” Reynolds said. “We had a robust market. We had low premiums. We had a great individual health care market and then they came in with a one-size-fits-all ACA/ObamaCare and it tanked.”

Congress has had plenty of time to address the shortcomings in the federal health care law, according to Reynolds.

“We need them to do what they said they were going to and we need them to ‘repeal and replace’ (ObamaCare),” Reynolds said, “and give some flexibility back to the states.”

A main trigger for the decision to table Iowa’s “stop gap” plan to help Iowans buy individual insurance policies came last Friday when the U.S. Treasury Department notified Iowa its calculations on Iowa’s waiver request wouldn’t be done for “several weeks.” The 72,000 Iowans who must buy individual insurance policies for 2018 can start to do so next Wednesday.

“The enrollment date is November 1 and I have to, at some point, make a decision to start to give some stability to Iowans so they know how they can move forward,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is heading to Washington, D.C. tomorrow to meet with Vice President Pence, other Trump Administration officials and Iowa’s congressional delegation to discuss the insurance issue, along with others.

(This story was updated at 3:45 p.m.)