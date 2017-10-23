Three bodies found in car pulled from Missouri River

Authorities in Sioux City recovered a car Saturday that had plunged into the Missouri River last Monday.

Police confirmed that there were three bodies inside the car. They were identified as 51-year-old Salomon Medina, his 41-year-old wife Angelica Medina-Gonzales and their 17-year-old daughter Vanessa Medina Gonzales.

The three victims had last been seen at a local Wal-Mart last Monday afternoon about an hour or so before witnesses saw the car go into the river.

Other family members reported the three as missing last Tuesday.

The car was in 20 foot deep water and debris and swift currents made the recovery effort difficult for divers.

The cause of the accident and who was driving the car has not been determined.

By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City