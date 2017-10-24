Man convicted in 1998 Fort Dodge murder dies in prison

A man serving prison time for a murder in Webster County has died. Raymond Metz died of natural causes on Saturday evening in a hospice room at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, according to a release from the Department of Corrections. Metz was 63 and was sent to prison in 2002 after being found guilty of 2nd degree murder.

Fort Dodge Police said Metz killed his friend, 47-year-old Donald Rundall, after the two spent the night drinking together on September 15, 1998. Metz was arrested the next day after another man stopped at Metz’s apartment to give him a ride to work. He found Metz covered in blood and Rundall dead inside the apartment.