Three from Muscatine sent to prison for meth dealing

Three people are being sent to federal prison after getting caught trafficking drugs from Des Moines to Muscatine.

In December of last year, a man and woman from Muscatine were arrested after a 3 a.m. traffic stop near Nichols. That’s a small town in Muscatine County. Five months later, 39-year-old Charles Rhoades pled guilty to picking up meth in Des Moines and bringing it back to Muscatine so it could be sold in southeast Iowa. He’s been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison.

Thirty-five-year-old Danielle Graves was in the car with Rhoades last December. Her sentence is longer — more than 11 years in prison. A third man, 36-year-old Nathan Wagner, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with this case.

In early June, Graves and Wagner pled guilty to a conspiracy to distribute meth in Muscatine and the surrounding communities.