Iowa doctor offers tips to keep trick or treaters safe

Halloween is just a five days away and parents are being reminded it’s one of the most dangerous days of the year for children. Pediatrics Doctor Lance Goodall, with UnityPoint Clinic in Cedar Rapids, says it’s important to remind children to always cross streets at crosswalks and look both ways for traffic.

Goodall also told KCRG-TV it’s a good idea for children to wear bright or reflective costumes. “One of the recommendations is that you wear reflective tape around the edges, put reflective tape on their candy bag if they don’t want to mess up their costume,” Goodall said.

Kids should also trick or treat only along brightly lit streets or neighborhoods. Goodall suggests they walk together in groups to make it easier for drivers to see trick or treaters. “Children should decorate a flashlight to go along with their costume so they can stand out better for the cars are they cross at the crosswalks,” Goodall said.

A child’s Halloween mask can also make a difference when it comes to trick or treating. Goodall suggests parents make sure their child’s mask fits well so it’s not covering up their vision.