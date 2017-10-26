Luther College lands $1 million gift for endowed coaching position

A big donation will benefit the women’s track and cross country programs at Luther College in Decorah.

An anonymous Luther College alumna, who was a member of the school’s first women’s cross country team, and her husband have provided a gift of $1 million to establish the Kent Finanger Endowed Chair for women’s cross country and track and field.

It is the first endowed coaching position in the history of the college. The announcement was made Wednesday on Finanger’s 85th birthday.

Finanger coached multiple sports at Luther from 1969-1996 and was instrumental in developing the women’s cross country team at Luther.

Reporting by Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah