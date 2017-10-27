Semi driver dies after Plymouth County accident

A Sheldon truck driver has died as a result of an accident that happened Wednesday in Plymouth County.

The driver, 63-year old John Vanwyke Jr., was involved in a three-vehicle accident involving a pickup and two semi trucks and trailers.

Authorities say the pickup ran a stop sign and was struck by a northbound semi, and then Vanwyke’s semi, which was heading southbound, struck a utility trailer that was being pulled by the pickup.

Vanwyke was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital where he died.

(Sotry and photos by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)