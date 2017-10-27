Two Council Bluffs high school students die in accident

Two people were killed in a traffic accident this morning in Council Bluffs.

Fire and police personnel were sent the scene around 6:30 a.m. and found a car had crashed into Lake Manawa. The Council Bluffs Fire Department confirms two people died in the accident, 18-year-old Efron Lemus was driving the car, and 17-year-old Christian Renteria-Perez was a passenger.

Both were students at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs Police are trying to determine why the vehicle left the road and entered the lake, and they say they are investigating “the possibility of both alcohol and speed being factors in this crash.”