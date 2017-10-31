Brian Hardin named new athletic director at Drake

Des Moines native Brian Hardin has been named Drake University’s director of athletics, President Marty Martin announced today. He will join the Bulldog staff on Dec. 11 and become the 17th athletic director in University history. Hardin is currently a deputy director of athletics at Marquette University, with prior experience at Ball State University and the University of Notre Dame.

“After a robust, national search with a deep pool of highly qualified prospects, it became clear that Brian was the right fit for Drake,” said Martin. “His reputation for success and integrity in all facets of athletics administration at Division I institutions immediately attracted us to him.

As deputy director and part of the athletic department’s executive team at Marquette, Hardin helped oversee the university’s 16 varsity sports, more than 300 student-athletes, and nearly 100 full-time employees. His work in the department’s business development and external engagement areas generated more than $11 million annually. Hardin was part of five BIG EAST championship programs, which were the first BIG EAST championships won by their respective programs in school history.

“I am so grateful to President Martin and the search committee for this exciting opportunity,” said Hardin. “In order for an athletics department to be successful, there has to be strong university leadership. Drake has a president and board of trustees who understand and support athletics. I look forward to building upon the University’s storied past and helping create an even brighter future for our student-athletes, fans, alumni and the greater Des Moines community.”

Hardin, a 1998 graduate of Valley High School in West Des Moines, was a Drake Relays champion while in high school and competed at the Relays at the university level all four years while attending Marquette.