Marshalltown church members overcome by carbon monoxide

More than a dozen people were overcome by carbon monoxide at the Church of God in Marshalltown.

Marshalltown firemen responded with police and EMS crews to a church Sunday afternoon. People inside the building were having trouble breathing and complaining of headaches. An air test revealed a high level of carbon monoxide.

A gasoline-powered generator was apparently being used for light and heat at the building, and several cans of gasoline were used. Of the 15 people affected, eight have been taken to either Des Moines or Iowa City hospitals.

(By Mike Lindell, KFJB, Marshalltown)