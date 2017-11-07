Pet zebra fatally shot in northeast Iowa

Authorities in northeast Iowa are investigating the fatal shooting of a pet zebra.

It happened last month at property owned by Mike Henninger, located just south of Oelwein, in nearby Buchanan County.

Henninger told the Buchanan County Sheriff that he and his family have been the target of recent threats.

Most recently, the threats have been directed at his pets and livestock, which included a zebra that was found dead in the barn.

The animal had apparently been shot in the stomach.

Henninger has said that he knows who is behind the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact local law enforcement.

By Roger King, KOEL, Oelwein