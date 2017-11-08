Greenfield man dies in grain wagon rollover

A western Iowa man died in a grain wagon accident Tuesday.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a cellular 911 call around 8:20 AM with regard to a wagon full of corn that had rolled over and came to rest on top of a man in the 2400 block of 270th Street or approximately 4.5 miles southeast of Greenfield in Adair County.

The Adair County Ambulance, Greenfield Fire Department, Adair County Sheriff, Iowa State Patrol, and the assistant Adair County Medical Examiner were dispatched to the scene.

Upon their arrival, the victim, 57-year-old Edward Charles Carl of Greenfield, was found underneath the wagon. Carl’s body was removed from underneath the wagon and was declared deceased by the assistant Adair County Medical Examiner.

It was determined that Carl and two others were off-loading a wagon of corn onto a grain cart via a grain vacuum. The process was taking place on a hillside. It is believed that the weight transfer of the grain during the off-loading process coupled with the unstable ground contributed to the wagon rolling onto its side.

The body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny where an autopsy will be performed.

