Arkansas man dies in car/semi crash in northern Iowa

The name of the person killed in a traffic accident near Mason City is now being released.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says 49-year-old Darick Wooldridge of Harrison, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The accident happened shortly before 1:30 AM Wednesday on U.S. Highway 18 at the 186 mile marker near the interchange with U.S. Highway 65.

Authorities found a 2002 Chevy Impala and a 2016 Kenworth semi in the median.

The semi was driven by 28-year-old Jesse Gibson of North Little Rock, Arkansas. Gibson was not injured.

The sheriff’s department says Wooldridge was parked on the right shoulder and made a left turn directly into the path of the semi.

The accident remains under investigation.

By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City