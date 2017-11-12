Man shot by officer discussed ‘suicide by cop’ with family

Authorities say a 20-year-old Humboldt man who was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer this weekend “had expressed thoughts of ‘suicide by cop’ to his family.”

Twenty-year-old Shane Allen Jensen of Humboldt stole a vehicle Saturday. Officers with the county sheriff’s office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found him “hiding under the deck” of a home in Dakota City. Authorities say Jensen “fired one round in the air and then pointed a loaded…handgun at officers.” An officer with the DNR “fired one round at Jensen, fatally wounding him.”

Jensen’s mother, Krystal Wagner, provided KCCI Television with a written statement. saying in spite of her son’s difficulties, Shane “was a good kid, a hard worker” and “was so much more to” his family “than the way he died.” His mother said this is “a very difficult time not only” for the family, “but also the officers…involved.”

Shane Jensen is the youngest of nine children, including a twin sister.