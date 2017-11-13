Former Algona teacher, coach loses state license for two years

A northern Iowa teacher and coach accused of being drunk at work has lost his teaching license for two years.

Forty-six-year-old Chad Ahlers taugh math and coached track and cross country teams at Algona High School. This past May, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners got a complaint accusing him of being intoxicated at the high school. State officials say his “blood alcohol was above the legal limit for driving.”

According to The Mason City Globe-Gazette, Ahlers has struggled with depression and alcohol abuse. He apologized to his family, friends and former co-workers after he resigned from his job in May. The Board of Educational Examiners has ordered Ahlers to complete a 15-hour ethics course for educators.

His state teaching license and coaching endorsement has been suspended for two years.