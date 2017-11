The City of West Des Moines has agreed to pay a $450,000 settlement to a man falsely accused of sexual assault. Matthew Rodrigues spent 11 days in the Dallas County Jail for a crime he didn’t commit.

Rodrigues was arrested in late April outside a Motel 6 where West Des Moines Police were called to investigate a sexual assault. Rodrigues was there visiting a friend.

Police eventually arrested a Houston, Texas man who was convicted in the case.