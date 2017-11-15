School board members from across the state hold annual meeting

More than 1,100 Iowa school board members, administrators and superintendents will be in Des Moines starting today for the 72nd annual meeting of the Iowa Association of School Boards.

Tammy Votava, a spokeswoman for the organization, says the delegates will be discussing the legislative priorities for 2018 and how best to address Iowa’s education issues.

“Continuing progress in developing rigorous content standards and benchmarks that prepare students for graduating and college and careers,” Votava says. “Also, supporting changes to school funding policy that insures equity, particularly in transportation costs and in district costs per-pupil rates.” Another priority is working to repeal the planned year 2029 sunset on the statewide penny sales tax for school infrastructure.

“The new one this year is increasing statewide access to funding for mental health services for students,” Votava says. “A lot of school districts in Iowa are seeing this as a need so we’re adding this as a priority this year based on what we’re hearing from our members.” About 40 different workshops are planned in addition to a host of speakers. Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg will be meeting with convention delegates on this opening day.

The meeting runs through Friday at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)