UNI women top Iowa State 57-53

Propelled by a pair of 17-point performances from senior Kennedy Kirkpatrick and junior Ellie Howell, the Northern Iowa women’s basketball team edged Iowa State 57-53 in Cedar Falls.

The win for UNI was its first over ISU since 2002, as the victory snapped a 15-game streak for the Cyclones. ISU had a chance to win or tie the game with only 12 seconds remaining, but Megan Maahs pulled down her 13th rebound of the night on a contested shot to secure the Panther victory.

As a team, UNI held ISU to just 19-of-53 (35.8%) shooting on the night, while forcing 14 turnovers defensively. Kirkpatrick and Howell each drained a trio of 3-pointers, while going a blistering 6-of-11 and 7-of-16 from the field. Junior Taylor Hagen matched her career-high with 11 points to aid the Panthers.