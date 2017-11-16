Work begins on big project for 185th Iowa Air National Guard unit in Sioux City

Construction is underway on a $12.4 million project for Sioux City’s 185th Iowa Air National Guard Refueling Wing. Base Commander Colonel Larry Christensen spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new 37,000 square foot facility.

“When this project is complete, we’ll have a wonderful new building for our dining facility and our information technology, public affairs, doctors and medical personnel to work and train in,” Christensen said.

The one-story building will accommodate nearly 500 people. “It will better enable us to do our work. It will also help us to continue to be a healthy and active partner, working with our community, our employers, and our families for a long time to come,” Christensen said.

Lieutenant Colonel Kris Aldrich, 185th Civil Engineer, said the facility will replace two existing buildings which are 44 and 60 years old and scheduled for demolition. “The plan is to try and get the demolition work done and get the footings and foundations in before Christmas,” Aldrich said. “We’ll shut down for the winter and then start up again in the spring.”

Officials with the 185th note the new building will also meet the latest anti-terrorism and force protection standards while offering improved work space. Construction on the new facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018.

Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City