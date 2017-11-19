UNI to host Monmouth in FCS Playoffs

The Northern Iowa Panthers will host Monmouth in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs. The Panthers are in for the 19th time after finishing 7-4 with a 41-3 win over Indiana State. UNI closed the regular season by winning five of its final six games. The players watched the selection show at coach Mark Farley’s house.

“I’ve got two places in my house upstairs and downstairs so they were all over the place and it is always good because it is a family atmosphere and that is why we got this far because we have got a great and tight group”, said Farley. “They are excited to be in it and then when they showed we were playing Monmouth at home that was even more exciting.”

The Panthers and Hawks will kickoff the first-round contest on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 4 p.m. CT from the UNI-Dome. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

It will be the first meeting between UNI and Monmouth while the playoff appearance for the Hawks is their first in school history. MU earned a 9-2 record on the season and a 4-1 record overall in the Big South.