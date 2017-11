A deadly weekend crash is reported in southwest Iowa’s Taylor County.

The state patrol says a car went out of control and went off the road, into the ditch and hit a tree near the town of Gravity early Sunday morning. Troopers say a passenger in the car, 23-year-old Clinton Marshall, died in the crash.

The driver, 30-year-old Jody Reed, survived and was taken to a hospital in Omaha. Both are from Corning.