Update: Denison girl in Amber Alert found

Update: Des Moines police say officers picked up Carrasco and Penaflor.

Original story:

An Amber Alert was issued at 1:19 p.m. for a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by at 13-year-old boy.

The Amber Alert issued by Denison Police says 12-year-old Beyonce Carrasco was abducted by 13-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Junior. Carrasco is describe as being a white female with black hair and brown eyes.

The alert says police are looking for a white 2016 Nissan Sentra with the license plate number EYB982.

Denison’s police chief has declined to give out any more information on the abduction that what is in the alert. Anyone with any information is asked to call Denison Police at 712-263-3195