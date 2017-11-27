Body found in Reinbeck garage after fire

Authorities in Grundy County are investigating a fatal fire.

Crews were dispatched to extinguish a garage fire at a residence in Reinbeck around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say after firefighters arrived and put out the fire, a body was found inside the garage.

According to authorities, the identity of the victim and the cause of death are pending an autopsy. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to help local investigation determine the cause of the fire.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)