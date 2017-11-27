Former reality TV star Soule’s attorneys ask for case to be dismissed

Attorneys for reality TV star Chris Soules went before a judge today asking that his case be dismissed.

The 36-year-old Soules is charged with leaving the scene of an accident following a crash in April that killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher of Aurora. Soules, who lives near Arlington, admitted in a 911 call that he was driving a truck that struck Mosher’s tractor.

Soules’ attorneys cite that call and his attempt to provide CPR for their request to dismiss the case. But, prosecutors argue Soules left the scene before police arrived.

The judge is giving the prosecution until 10 a.m. Tuesday to review an exhibit presented by the defense before issuing a ruling. Soules gained fame on the television show “The Bachelor” and later on “Dancing With The Stars.”