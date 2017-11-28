Ryan farmer’s online business gets him noticed

An eastern Iowa farmer is getting national attention for creating an online business that he describes as an “Amazon for farmers.” Brad McDonald has made it on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Retail and E-commerce List. The business is called Agroy.

McDonald told KCRG-TV it’s an online platform for farmers to buy wholesale products with other farmers. “Instead of just having farmers negotiate with other farmers in their area, now we’re trying to broaden that out to negotiate on behalf of all farmers in the state and across the U.S.,” McDonald explained.

These days, McDonald is splitting his time between his family’s farm near Ryan in Delaware County and Chicago, where the headquarters for Agroy are located. In it’s first year, the business did more than $2 million in sales. That success landed the 29-year-old McDonald on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List.

“My brother nominated me and so then it was kind of all in the family. I was super excited,” McDonald said. “I immediately called my grandparents and they were like, ‘we don’t really know what that means but congratulations.'” While he’s honored by the recognition, McDonald said he doubts he’ll be treated as a celebrity by the residents of Ryan.

“I don’t think people will view me any differently,” McDonald told KCRG. “At least, I hope not.” The pig farm that Brad helps his father, Tom, operate near Ryan is called McDonald Acres. The McDonalds have won the Iowa State Fair’s Big Boar contest twice — with Big Mac (1,166 pounds) in 2015 and this year with Big Buck (1,192 pounds).