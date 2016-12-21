Storm Lake teens charged in thefts

Two teenagers are charged in a series of thefts at Storm Lake High School.

According to police, five thefts were reported between November 11 and December 13 involving missing cash, cell phones, and a tablet device from the school totaling more than $3,000.

On Friday, police received information identifying possible suspects connected to the alleged thefts. Following an investigation, two 16-year-old boys from Storm Lake were charged with second-degree theft.

They were both released to parents pending appearances in juvenile court. Police report three of the stolen devices have been recovered. The investigation is continuing with additional arrests possible.

(Reporting by Joel Hermann, KAYL, Storm Lake)