Hawkeyes want to end bowl drought

When Iowa plays Florida in the January 2 Outback Bowl the Hawkeyes will be in search of their first bowl victory since a 2010 Insight Bowl win over Missouri. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says a post season victory was one of the goals the senior class set for this season.

It is positive that they are thinking about it and aware of it”, said Ferentz. “It is like anything and it will come with a price and will be tough the accomplish. We have made a habit of being underdogs in bowl games and that will be the case with this one.”

Former Miami head coach Randy Shannon will direct Florida’s defense in the Outback Bowl. Former Gator defensive coordinator Geoff Collins is the new head coach at Temple. Shannon had been coaching the linebackers.

“We’re not going to making any full-time decisions on that until after the bowl game”, said Florida head coach Jim McElwain.