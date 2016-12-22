Study: average Iowa household carrying $4,410 in credit card debt

A new analysis concludes Iowans have the second-lowest amount of credit card debt in the country.

The new study finds the average American household carrying more than $16,000 worth of credit card charges by year’s end. The analysis compared average credit card debt with the median income of each state. It found North Dakotans carried the least amount of credit card debt, followed closely by Iowans. Experts recommend using 15 percent of your income to pay off credit card debt. According to www.creditcard.com, the “typical Iowa resident would get out of debt in 13 months” using that formula.

The average Iowa household is carrying $4,410 in charges on their credit cards.