Iowa State challenges No. 2 Baylor

Iowa State’s first road test in Big-12 Conference play will be as tough one with a visit to second ranked Baylor. The Cyclones opened the league race by rallying for a victory at home over Texas Tech and now face a Baylor team that coach Steve Prohm says is a tough matchup.

“They have size, athleticism and they are active”, said Prohm. “They have perimeter guys who can make shots. They have front court guys who can change shots at the rim and score around the basket but can also step out on the perimeter and make plays.”

The toughest matchup for Iowa State may be Baylor 6-10 forward Jonathan Motley, who has averaged more than 16 points and nine rebounds in the Bears’ 13-0 start.

Tipoff in Waco is 7:00p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNews.