Fort Dodge police probe two separate homicides

The state medical examiner is ruling last week’s death of a Fort Dodge woman as a homicide.

The body of 50-year-old Lorri Alexander was discovered last Thursday, December 29th, inside the Caldwell Building in Fort Dodge.

Fort Dodge Police Chief Kevin Doty said Wednesday that while the death has been ruled as a homicide, the exact cause remains under investigation.

The Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation is assisting Fort Dodge Police in the case.

Doty went on to say that the case is unrelated to the death on December 26th of 51-year-old Donald Preston of Fort Dodge.

Preston’s body was discovered in a field southwest of Fort Dodge. The case has also been ruled as a homicide.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)