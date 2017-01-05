Surprising Huskers are next for Hawkeyes

Nebraska has been the early surprise in the Big Ten race and the Huskers try to stay unbeaten when they host Iowa in Pinnacle Bank Arena. After struggling to a 6-6 record in non-conference play the Huskers opened the league race with a stunning victory at Indiana and followed that up with a furious late rally to win at Maryland.

“We always had confidence in ourselves and we knew the type of schedule we played in the non-conference”, said sophomore forward Michael Jacobson. “We always had that belief in ourselves that we are better than what we have shown or what our record says.”

This game has added meaning for Jacobson who hails from Waukee, Iowa.

The guard combination of senior Tai Webster and sophomore Glynn Watson Jr. is averaging more than 31 points per game. The Huskers must find a way to slow down Iowa senior guard Peter Jok and his 22 point average and Watson says it will take a team effort.

“All five guys have to guard him and it can’t just be one person”, said Watson. “He is probably going to make some tough ones but we have to make him take tough shots. We can’t have him come out and make easy shots and get a rhythm. He will start knocking down everything.”

Iowa has won the last five games in the series.