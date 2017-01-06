Lamoni man dies in accident after suffering medical emergency

The Iowa State Patrol says a medical emergency caused a fatal crash in Lamoni.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 66-year-old Robert Hynden of Lamoni was traveling west on Main Strett at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday. At that time, Hynden suffered a medical emergency, causing the driver to lose control. His vehicle then struck another, driven by 33-year-old Peter Vogel, also of Lamoni.

After the two vehicles made contact, Hynden’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a building on South Linden St. Hynden was pronounced dead at the scene. The report says he was wearing a seat belt.

(By Jordan Armstrong, KSIB, Creston)