Iowa legislature’s leaders deliver opening day remarks (AUDIO)

By

Jack Whitver is sworn in as President of the Iowa Senate.

The Iowa General Assembly begins today with traditions. Twenty-five of the 50 senators were sworn in today for four-year terms.

All 99 members of the Iowa House took the oath of office, each for a two-year term. The 100th member of the House will be chosen late this month in a special election in Davenport.

Each legislative leader was formally elected by their peers to their positions this morning.

Senate President Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, was first to address his colleagues.

AUDIO of Whitver’s speech, 3:35

Senator Majority Leader Bill Dix, a Republican from Shell Rock, is the new floor leader, after Republicans secured 29 of the 50 seats in the senate.

AUDIO of Dix’s speech, 6:45

Senate Minority Leader Rob Hogg, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, had his opening day speech briefly interrupted by a capitol-wide test of the emergency alert system.

AUDIO of Hogg’s speech, 18:00

In the House, Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Republican from Clear Lake, is the presiding officer for the second straight year.

AUDIO of Upmeyer’s speech, 5:20

House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow of Windsor Heights is the floor leader for the 59 Republicans in the House.

AUDIO of Hagenow’s speech, 4:30

Representative Mark Smith of Marshalltown remains as the leader of minority Democrats in the House.

AUDIO of Smith’s speech, 6:00

Photo courtesy of the Iowa Senate video.

 

 

 


