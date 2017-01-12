Iowa State takes control late to win at Oklahoma State

Monte Morris poured in a career-high 30 points as Iowa State roared away down the stretch for a 96-86 win at Oklahoma State. Morris scored 16 points in the final eight minutes as the Cyclones erased a five point deficit.

“Tonight was my night”, said Morris. “There is going to be nights where I am not making shots but I have got to keep attacking for this team. That is what they demand from me.”

Matt Thomas added 19 points as the Cyclones improve to 3-1 in the Big-12 and 11-4 overall.

“Our guys showed a lot of poise and maturity”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “This is a terrific win and you have got to try to get as many on the road as you can in this league.”

The Cyclones have another opportunity for a road win on Saturday when they visit TCU.