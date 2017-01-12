Man who fired fatal shots in Sumner identified

Investigators have released more information on a fatal shooting at a home in Sumner last week.

A preliminary investigation now indicates that shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, 46-year-old Steven Anthony of Davenport arrived at the home to speak with resident John Eimers. Right after the discussion, Anthony allegedly attempted to kill Eimers by shooting him at close range with a handgun. However, Eimers was able to return fire, ultimately killing Anthony.

Eimers, who was shot multiple times, was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City for treatment; he has since been released. Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett says Eimers appears to have been justified in self-defense in shooting Anthony, and doesn’t anticipate any charges.

The sheriff also says officers executed a search warrant Wednesday on the home of Mindy Jo Riley, who was convicted last year of stealing from Eimers. A judge has ordered her to pay Eimers restitution of $411,000. Investigators are looking into whether the shooting is related to the theft case.

Riley has been arrested to begin serving the prison sentence in the theft. The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact local authorities.



