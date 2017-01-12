Part of new MidAmerican wind project will be in Boone, Greene, Mahaska counties

MidAmerican Energy has released new details about a $3.6 billion wind project in the state.

The Des Moines-based utility first unveiled the so-called Wind XI project last April. Now, MidAmerican spokesperson Deborah Blume has revealed where two of the wind farms will be located.

“The Beaver Creek wind farm will be in Boone and Greene counties and the Prairie wind farm will be in Mahaska County,” Blume said. The project in Boone and Greene counties will have 85 turbines that will generate 170 megawatts of power, while project in Mahaska County will have 84 turbines that will provide 168 megawatts of power.

“Construction is expected to start in April and work on both projects will be finished by the end of 2017,” Blume said. The overall Wind XI project calls for construction of 1,000 turbines around Iowa. It’s being called the largest economic development project in Iowa’s history.



