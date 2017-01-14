West Des Moines man charged after accidentally shooting his mother

A West Des Moines man is facing several charges after accidentally shooting his mom early Friday morning.

West Des Moines police say they got a call about someone being shot at 5:12 A.M. Officers found 43-year-old Jennifer Mary Carter with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and she was taken to the hospital.

The investigation found that Carter’s 21-year-old son Gage Mauk was holding a handgun in the basement when it went off and the bullet traveled through the basement ceiling and through the bed Carter was sleeping on.

Officers did a search of the residence and charged Mauk with reckless use of a firearm causing injury and three counts of possession of narcotics.