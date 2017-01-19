Taxi passenger dies in central Iowa accident

A passenger in a taxi died in an early morning accident south of Ankeny.

The Polk County Sheriff’s department says the taxi was headed eastbound on a county road around 4 A.M. when it came to a T-intersection and kept going straight. The United Taxi Cab ended up in a ravine. The driver of the cab and a passenger were taken to the hospital, while a second passenger died in the accident.

The Sheriff’s Department says the passenger who died was an adult male, but they are not yet releasing any names. There were foggy conditions at the time, which may’ve contributed to the accident.