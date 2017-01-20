Congressman King worries protesters will disrupt inaugural

Iowa’s entire congressional delegation — including the lone Democrat, Congressman Dave Loebsack — will be there on the capitol steps to witness Donald Trump’s inauguration today.

Congressman Steve King he is concerned protesters will disrupt the ceremony. “It’s hard to predict this,” King says. “But there’s a tremendous amount of security in Washington, D.C.”

King says protesters should celebrate the peaceful transfer of power that is the hallmark of our constitutional government.

(Reporting by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)